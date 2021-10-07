CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Healist Advanced Naturals releases limited-edition product in honor of World Mental Health Day

Cover picture for the articleNEWPORT BEACH, Calif. – Healist Advanced Naturals, the cutting-edge wellness brand under the parent company Kadenwood, announced the launch of a limited-edition CBD product line in support of World Mental Health Day on October 10, 2021. The launch is part of the brand’s larger mission to “Defend Wellness” and inspire consumers to prioritize their physical and mental health.

Photo & Video Tuts+

10 Ways to Celebrate World Mental Health Day Online

World Mental Health Day is almost upon us! Whether you run your own business or work as part of a team, read on for 10 ways you can mark this important day online. It’s an essential part of a person’s health. The World Health Organization (WHO) constitution says: “Health is a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity.”
MENTAL HEALTH
NBC12

World Mental Health Day shines spotlight on mental health conversations

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - October 10 marks World Mental Health Day, which the World Health Organization classifies as a time to raise awareness about mental health issues and discussing what needs to be done to provide mental health care to everyone. The day also reminds Jasmine McLaughlin, a licensed clinical...
RICHMOND, VA
Alternative Press

Hot Topic Veeps livestream raises funds for World Mental Health Day

Hot Topic has announced it will be partnering with Veeps to put on a virtual benefit for Mental Health America. The event will raise money in honor of World Mental Health Day. The concert, hosted by My Chemical Romance’s Mikey Way, will kick off Oct. 10 at 3 p.m. EST. The event will be livestreamed on Veeps’ platform.
CHARITIES
thevalleyadvantage.com

The Wright Medicine: Marking World Mental Health Day

During the last year and a half, we have contended with multiple traumas on account of the COVID-19 pandemic, and because of the delta variant and the unvaccinated, we are hardly out of the proverbial woods yet. But, with any luck, the coming months will see significant and lasting improvements in our fight against the virus.
WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, PA
aymag.com

Wellness Wednesday: World Mental Health Day

Sunday, Oct. 10 is World Mental Health Day. In recent years, mental health professionals and those affected by mental illnesses have worked hard to break the stigma in relation to mental health. Misconceptions about mental health have played a prevalent role in making people affected by mental illnesses feel as though they should not talk about what they’re feeling or experiencing. Being open and honest about mental health is beneficial not only to the person affected but also to those who could gain confidence knowing that others feel the same as they do. Lauren English, a licensed professional counselor and business development representative with Pinnacle Pointe Hospital, shares that the pandemic caused people to take time to focus on their mental health and reflect on what is happening inside their minds and what steps could improve their mental health. To better understand personal mental health and its effects, English has provided a list of signs that could indicate a person’s mental health has declined.
MENTAL HEALTH
MindBodyGreen

The Best Time Of Day To Take Vitamin D, According To Experts

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Vitamin D is a crucial nutrient for our health and well-being for a number of reasons (think mood, bone health, immunity, and more).* Unfortunately, though, many of us don't get enough. Research demonstrates an alarming 93% of Americans fail to get in just 400 IU per day from their diet—and the science is abundantly clear that 400 IU doesn't even come close to cutting it, anyway.
NUTRITION
healththoroughfare.com

Experts Release New Pfizer-Related Warning

The coronavirus vaccines remain in the spotlight. Now, it’s been revealed that experts have something important to say to patients who have gotten the Pfizer vaccine. Check out the latest reports coming from CNN below. People’s immunity following the Pfizer vaccine. It’s been just reported that people’s immunity starts to...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Independent

‘I’m at peace’: Martha Sepúlveda is set to become Colombia’s first non-terminal patient to die from euthanasia

Hearing Martha Sepúlveda’s hearty belly laughs at a Medellín restaurant, she appears to be the epitome of carefree joy. She pauses between sips of beer to joke with her son, Federico Redondo, feasts on patacón – a local delicacy of fried green plantain – and envelops the establishment with her contagious joie de vivre.Were it not for the presence of a news crew, it would appear to just be another celebration. The special occasion? Ms Sepúlveda’s impending death.“I’m in good spirits,” she tells Noticias Caracol’s Juan David Laverde. “I’m at peace since they authorised the procedure; I laugh more, get...
HEALTH
Telegraph

Six signs you could be suffering from a midlife mental health crisis

How do you know if you’re experiencing a midlife mental health crisis? Research from January suggests middle age is the worst period for mental ill-health, with a double whammy of increased responsibility at home and work combining to make us more stressed. Between one in six and one in five of both baby boomers and generation X-ers suffered mental ill-health at the age of 50 according to a study by University College London. This represented a far higher proportion than at any other point in their lives.
MENTAL HEALTH
EatThis

This Blood Type Puts You at Risk for Dementia

Your blood type can tell you a lot about yourself, and researchers are discovering it can even indicate if you might get certain diseases. Besides telling you if you might have a heart issue or get diabetes—or even what kind of personality you have, according to one report—your blood type may be predictive of certain memory problems, including dementia. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
texasbreaking.com

New Documents Claim Wuhan And U.S. Scientists Planned To Make Coronaviruses

Experts claim that the scientists from Wuhan and United States planned to create coronavirus genomes in the newly leaked documents they got a hold of. The supposed aim of the creation is to study them. Experts Give Details About What They Found. The experts talked to Newsweek about the leaked...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Pilot claims vaccine mandate forces him to choose between ‘feeding his family’ and freedom of choice

A US pilot has made a TikTok video claiming his airline’s vaccine mandate amounts to an ultimatum between “feeding his family” and freedom of choice.“I’ve been an airline pilot for 18 years and now I’m facing an ultimatum... I’m being told that in order to continue my career as an airline pilot, I must be vaccinated,” says the pilot, who uses the TikTok account @cellsaucenutrition, in the video.“Which really means I have to choose between putting food on the table for my family and my freedom of choice.”He appears to be a pilot with a sideline in fitness and nutritional...
TV & VIDEOS
IFLScience

Eating More Fruit And Vegetables Linked To Better Childhood Mental Health

It is universally accepted that eating our five a day can do wonders for our physical health. However, the links between diet and mental wellbeing, particularly in children, are not so well understood. A new study from the University of East Anglia has found that secondary school children who eat a larger number of fruit and vegetables tend to have better mental health scores.
MENTAL HEALTH
yourmileagemayvary.net

CDC Admits Error For Travel Recommendations, Reverses Stance

The CDC’s recommendations have historically gone for the “safest” route, but that’s been heightened during Covid, even throughout the Biden administration. Recommendations to not travel to countries that had significantly less percentages of Covid cases than, say, some states in the U.S., have been plentiful. However, that’s always been for the utmost of safety, even if it was considered outlandish by typical travelers. So ever since Covid began, it’s been a Your Mileage May Vary situation. Most travelers have taken the CDC’s recommendations with a grain of salt and have made their own decisions.
TRAVEL
networkinvegas.com

Southern Nevada Health District Again Stops Releasing Vaccinated Death Count!

Yet again, the Southern Nevada Health District has stopped releasing it’s weekly report that lists the number of so-called “fully vaccinated” Nevadans who died of COVID. Back in September, the SNHD blamed “technical difficulties“, this time they are saying the report could not be released because of “revisions in the methodology.” Oddly, the technical difficulties and revisions in methodology only seem to affect their ability to report on vaccinated deaths, as they are still pushing out daily propaganda on so-called unvaccinated deaths.
PUBLIC HEALTH

