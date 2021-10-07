Healist Advanced Naturals releases limited-edition product in honor of World Mental Health Day

Sunday, Oct. 10 is World Mental Health Day. In recent years, mental health professionals and those affected by mental illnesses have worked hard to break the stigma in relation to mental health. Misconceptions about mental health have played a prevalent role in making people affected by mental illnesses feel as though they should not talk about what they’re feeling or experiencing. Being open and honest about mental health is beneficial not only to the person affected but also to those who could gain confidence knowing that others feel the same as they do. Lauren English, a licensed professional counselor and business development representative with Pinnacle Pointe Hospital, shares that the pandemic caused people to take time to focus on their mental health and reflect on what is happening inside their minds and what steps could improve their mental health. To better understand personal mental health and its effects, English has provided a list of signs that could indicate a person’s mental health has declined.

