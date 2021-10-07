Healist Advanced Naturals releases limited-edition product in honor of World Mental Health Day
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. – Healist Advanced Naturals, the cutting-edge wellness brand under the parent company Kadenwood, announced the launch of a limited-edition CBD product line in support of World Mental Health Day on October 10, 2021. The launch is part of the brand’s larger mission to “Defend Wellness” and inspire consumers to prioritize their physical and mental health.www.chaindrugreview.com
