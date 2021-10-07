CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BAFTA-Nominated Adventure Roki Coming To PS5 On Oct. 28 With Up To 4K/60 FPS

Cover picture for the articlePolygon Treehouse has announced that its critically acclaimed adventure title Roki will be hitting PS5 and Xbox Series X/S on October 28, 2021. Roki was nominated for best ‘Debut Indie Game’ at the BAFTAs and The Game Awards, and will arrive on Sony and Microsoft’s latest consoles with spruced up visuals and performance, allowing for up to 4K and 60 FPS. Players will explore a living fairytale while solving ancient riddles as protagonist Tove, who embarks on a quest to save her family that takes her into long forgotten world of folklore.

