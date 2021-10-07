BAFTA-Nominated Adventure Roki Coming To PS5 On Oct. 28 With Up To 4K/60 FPS

Ever since Doom became a mainstream hit, first-person shooters, or Doom clones, as they were originally called, have easily taken the throne as the most popular gaming genre. While originally thought to be a genre only possible, or at least enjoyable, on PCs, console FPS games have come so far that they now equal or eclipse the number of players on PC. In the decades since we started shooting demons, FPS games have explored just about every possible setting, time period, and style. Sure, we’re still shooting demons today, but in a way that looks and plays far better than ever before.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO