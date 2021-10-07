CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Failed to fetch expedition_1.1.113.all.deb 403 Forbidden

By HowsThisWork
paloaltonetworks.com
 5 days ago

I'm attempting to upgrade my Expedition from 1.1.104 to 1.1.113 and I'm running into the following error. expedition@ubuntu:~$ sudo apt-get install expedition-beta Reading package lists... Done Building dependency tree Reading state information... Done The following packages will be upgraded: expedition-beta 1 upgraded, 0 newly installed, 0 to remove and 229 not upgraded. Need to get 44.1 MB of archives. After this operation, 0 B of additional disk space will be used. Err:1 https://conversionupdates.paloaltonetworks.com expedition-updates/ expedition-beta 1.1.113 403 Forbidden E: Failed to fetch https://conversionupdates.paloaltonetworks.com/expedition-updates//expedition_1.1.113.all.deb 403 Forbidden E: Unable to fetch some archives, maybe run apt-get update or try with --fix-missing? expedition@ubuntu:~$

live.paloaltonetworks.com

Comments / 0

Related
wpguynews.com

Web Streams Everywhere (and Fetch for Node.js)

Chrome developer advocate Jake Archibald called 2016 “the year of web streams.” Clearly, his prediction was somewhat premature. The Streams Standard was announced back in 2014. It’s taken a while, but there’s now a consistent streaming API implemented in modern browsers (still waiting on Firefox…) and in Node (and Deno).
INTERNET
paloaltonetworks.com

Problem reaching MGMT by vpn

A few days ago we upgraded from version 9.0.10 to 9.0.14, after that we lost the management from the VPN S2S, everything is fine , however, in the connections we see that there is no response from the Firewall to our queries. In the monitor we only saw the incomplete application and in the packet captures we only saw the SYN and retransmission.
COMPUTERS
paloaltonetworks.com

Expedition not producing SET commands

Upgraded Expedition and now the ' Export / Generate XML and Set Output ' produces a blank (zero byte) MT-project-set.txt file. Did I miss something in the release notes that this feature is no longer supported ?. I require it for some of my post processing steps.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
paloaltonetworks.com

Replace firewall order

I have a question about upgrading a firewall to new model. I've done it in the past but always seem to forget the order. I have a firewall that is managed by Panorama, with some local policies also. I have downloaded the device state from the existing firewall. I have also added the serial number of new firewall to Panorama but I have not configured the blank firewall with the Panorama IP address yet.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fetch#1 1 104
paloaltonetworks.com

Is Panorama running on 10.1 the only version able to generate a stats dump file for managed firewalls

Is Panorama running on 10.1 the only version able to generate a stats dump file for managed firewalls. Is Panorama running on 10.1 is the only version able to generate a stats dump file for managed firewalls? Seems crazy to me but that's what I've been told, how are large customers pulling Stats Dump Files across 100+ firewalls? I'm sure it can be scripted but I wanted to confirm no GUI option before 10.1.
SOFTWARE
paloaltonetworks.com

RDP through GP tunnel with a different user.

I have a client that has recently run into an issue, after upgrading to PAN OS 10.1.2. When they connect to Global Protect with their username and then try to RDP through the GP tunnel to a server on site using a different user account that is not in the allowed GP user AD group, the GP tunnel looks to freeze (doesn't disconnect) and all users have to reconnect to GP.
COMPUTERS
paloaltonetworks.com

Ubuntu_OpenLDAP with PAN-OS User id

Is there any document which will show how to configure Ubuntu based OpenLADP as a user id agent with Palo Alto firewalls. How to add the LDAP server into Server monitoring profile.
COMPUTERS
paloaltonetworks.com

Regarding Bootstrap issue

We are facing issue with bellow error while starting the firewall up. Also sometimes the firewall is not coming up so we need to reset the firewall and have to upload the configuration files to bring the production up. Please provide a solution to the below error from the system...
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
paloaltonetworks.com

Devices | Panorama | Add User (in API key section) issue

Install details below, but I haven't used my Expedition install in a while and I went to start another migration, but the Panorama user I was using wasn't working. The account locked so I just changed the password to avoid any issues there (new password meets all complexity requirements as defined in Panorama | Setup | Management tab).
COMPUTERS
paloaltonetworks.com

NGFW Telemetry Uploads Failing

We have been receiving critical alerts saying telemetry uploads on all of our NGFWs from all locations are failing since just past midnight EDT last night. The most relevant parts of the alert are:. type: SYSTEM. subtype: device-telemetry. eventid: send-failed. object:. fmt: 0. id: 0. module: general. severity: critical. opaque:...
COMPUTERS
paloaltonetworks.com

One of interface is down in vm

Hi, Palo Alto firewall is VM in ESXi. In the ESXi, I can see the firewall interface e1/1 , e1/2 and e1/3 are up. but I do not know why we can see the firewall e1/3 is down. Anyone can advise this? Please see the below. Thank you.
COMPUTERS
paloaltonetworks.com

Passive device aggregate interface down

I have the firewall 3220 model in the 9.1.11 version in HA mode. I can see all the aggregate interface in passive firewall is showing down. i want to know is this expected behaviour or not because I checked the below KB for some mode it is expected behaviour. moreover,...
COMPUTERS
paloaltonetworks.com

Unable to license PAVM 30days Evaluation

I like to try the new opportunity from Palo Alto to test the PAN VM for 30days. But for me it seems that this is the standard VM without any license. Sounds for me like a full featured PAN VM to try all the nice things. I tried to ESX...
COMPUTERS
Tom's Guide

Chrome under hacker attack — how to update ASAP

Google patched Chrome for Windows, Mac and Linux Monday (Sept. 13) to fix two zero-day flaws being actively used by hackers in attacks. Nine other vulnerabilities were also fixed. You'll want to update your browser ASAP to make sure you're not a sitting duck. To update Chrome in Windows or...
COMPUTERS
paloaltonetworks.com

Need assistance for BGP session monitoring using SNMP

Need assistance for BGP session monitoring using SNMP. Could someone please assist with how to monitor the BGP session in pal alto using snmp , especially when it goes down/ up, through any snmp based monitoring tool. Basically. show routing protocol BGP summary ,. if the peer is down or...
COMPUTERS
paloaltonetworks.com

Trying to turn of Preemption via Ansible Playbook failure

I am working on an ansible playbook for upgrading our Palo Alto Firewall, and one of the requirements that we have is that I have to disable Preemption. I have not been able to find any examples of this so I have been working on creating my own task to add to the excellent examples that have been provided (https://github.com/PaloAltoNetworks/ansible-playbooks). Here is my task so far:
COMPUTERS
paloaltonetworks.com

Getting Error with SNMP Traps

We had configured SNMP V3 to forward all the logs to SNMP V3. Is username/Engine ID/Auth and Private Password need to be configured for SNMP v3 to work properly. When checking the Logrcvr process log I could see the below error in the Log rcvr processor log:. mp logrcvr.log 2021-10-05...
COMPUTERS
paloaltonetworks.com

LSVPN "Missing Server certificate profile" error on login

Trying to get an LSVPN setup (GlobalProtect Satellite) working and getting this error when the Satellite tries to authenticate to the Gateway: "Missing Server certificate profile". I can't find any information on this error anywhere. The Satellite (PA200 running PanOS 8.1.20) connects to the Portal (PA5220 running PanOS 9.1.10), successfully...
TECHNOLOGY
paloaltonetworks.com

Policy Radius passthrough issue

I have an issue with a rule that allows Radius requests from a VPN source to our Radius box. I have raised this with TAC but wondered if anyone else has seen this and knows of a solution. It is a service that goes live soon. The issue is with...
TECHNOLOGY
paloaltonetworks.com

Free 30-Day VM-Series Virtual Firewall Trial

Take the industry’s leading virtual firewall for a no-obligation spin in your virtualized environments. It’s never been easier, thanks to our 30-day free trial to test the VM-Series virtual firewalls for VMware ESXi and Linux KVM environments. Organizations securing private clouds and virtualized data centers should be able to easily test security, which is essential for ongoing operations and competitiveness before making purchasing decisions. But don’t just take our word about this powerful Next Generation Firewall (NGFW), which provides industry-leading innovations. Test for yourself with our virtual firewall trial, the same way customers try the VM-Series in public cloud marketplaces.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy