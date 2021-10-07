CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri starting fresh with North Texas coming to town

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince the start of the season, Missouri players have headed into practice each week knowing exactly where they stand on coach Eli Drinkwitz's depth chart. After the Tigers were blown out 62-24 by Tennessee, every position was up for grabs when they reconvened for practice. Incumbents such as quarterback Connor Bazelak and running back Tyler Badie are almost certain to be on the field Saturday against North Texas, but there are plenty of other positions that could see some changes.

