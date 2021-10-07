CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

The Dutch Bros Fall-Themed Secret Menu Drink Fans Need To Know

By Erich Barganier
Mashed
Mashed
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As the leaves continue to change color, the big brands have started pulling out the seasonal flavors of their best-selling products. Jelly Belly now offer apple cider jelly beans, Talenti has pumpkin pie gelato, and you can even pick up a box of pumpkin spice Cheerios, per Delish. While these items taste great, you can't forget about your favorite restaurants and all the autumnal offerings they have in store for you. Culver's has a Pumpkin Cheesecake Concrete, Dairy Queen now offers a Pumpkin Cookie Butter Shake and Pumpkin Pie Blizzard, and Dunkin' features a Pumpkin Spice Latte (via Sweety High).

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wide Open Eats

Apple Pie McFlurry: How To Order This McDonald's Secret Menu Item

What goes best with apple pie? It's got to be vanilla ice cream. While you can order vanilla ice cream and McDonald's apple pie and eat them separately, some genius thought to combine the two and place it on the McDonald's secret menu. Of all the secret menu items I've had, this one makes it to the fast food secret menu hall of fame. In fact, McDonald's (or as they call it Maccas) in Australia actually offered an Apple Pie McFlurry in 2018, partnering with Uber Eats to deliver the limited edition soft serve treat to Aussies.
RESTAURANTS
ComicBook

Krispy Kreme Is Changing Its Name

Henceforth Krispy Kreme shall be known as Krispy Skreme...well, until Halloween, that is. Monday afternoon, the iconic doughnut chain announced a temporary change in its name as part of its overarching Halloween promotion. Along with special Krispy Kreme boxes and other associated marketing collateral, the chain is introducing four all-new doughnuts and some new promotions all in celebration of spooky season.
RESTAURANTS
DFW Community News

A Members-Only Dining Club Brings Secret Menu Freebies to Dallas Diners

Off the Menu, a new members-only dining club that hails from California, has officially landed in Dallas. Here’s how it works: Subscribers pay a $20 monthly membership fee for access to one free dish per day via the Off the Menu app, often a secret menu item, at participating restaurants across the city. The freebie doesn’t come with any terms and conditions, like a minimum purchase, though co-founder Lawrence Longo tells Eater that the app’s users generally tend to buy other items in addition to the free dish.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Pumpkin#Restaurants#White Chocolate#Pumpkin Spice#Food Drink#Dutch#Jelly Belly#Cheerios#Culver#Dairy Queen#Dunkin#Tiktoker#Itsjordanstewart
The Guardian

What to eat at Christmas instead of turkey

The best advice I can give anyone panicking about the Christmas turkey is – don’t. Small producers, who tend to employ more local labour, report that it should be business as usual for them, though they do advise ordering early. If you can’t find a whole bird within your price...
FOOD & DRINKS
Robb Report

11 Côteaux Champenois Still Wines That Prove the Region Can Do More Than Bubbles

Made in tiny quantities and barely even imported into the United States, Côteaux Champenois still wines are quirky and rewarding—each one is an exciting little discovery. It’s hard to know what to expect, other than that they won’t have bubbles. A world away from the sparklers that drive the region’s economy, these wines are never produced out of obligation; they’re passion projects, and you can taste it. I tried several of the top names—some “multi-vintage,” like sparkling Champagne, and others from a single year—and I’d recommend the 11 below. Champagne Louis Roederer 2018 Camille Volibarts ($180) This is the first white Côteaux from...
DRINKS
Mashed

The Best Salsa Brand According To 31% Of People

Tacos and burritos are great, but everyone knows that the real star of the show at any Mexican restaurant are the chips and salsa. And it's not just a fan-favorite when you're out for Taco Tuesday — it's also a must-have at tailgates, parties, and backyard BBQs. According to one survey, salsa is the number one dip on Super Bowl Sunday (via Culture Map) and more than 218 million Americans purchased the dip in 2020 (via Statista). There's just something about the tangy, sometimes spicy taste that pairs perfectly with the salty crunch of a tortilla chip that has you going back for more... and more... and more.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Friendly's Just Added 3 New Aloha Stir-Frys To Its Menu. Here's What Fans Need To Know

Friendly's is heating things up just in time for the crisp, cool days of fall. The East Coast food chain that began as an ice cream shop has really branched out since introducing its first food item, a hamburger, in 1940 (via Friendly's website). This time around the chain is adding a trio of new items whose name probably brings to mind a destination that's a bit warmer this time of year than, say, Springfield, Massachusetts, where the company started.
RESTAURANTS
tasty.co

Halloween Themed Desserts And Drinks

It's fall, which means the leaves are changing colors things are getting a little spooky. It's time to embrace the upcoming Halloween season, tricks and all! Pull out that brownie mix and make some scary chocolate eyeballs to impress your guests. Or take things to the next level with fruit-laced, blood red punch (complete with ice hand). These are going to be spook-tacular.
FOOD & DRINKS
105.7 The Hawk

New Jersey’s Favorite Secret Starbucks Menu Item is Dirty

On this National Starbucks Day, we're pulling the curtain back on the coffee giant's secret menu items. What's New Jersey's favorite?. Truth be told, I've never been brave enough to ask my Starbucks barista for something off their 'secret' menu. I'm too afraid they'll look at me puzzled and I'll end up looking like an idiot.
RESTAURANTS
614now.com

Secret Menu Spotlight: Getaway Brewing

Here at (614), we’re big fans of secret menus, in whatever form they come. Not only do they let us try some of the coolest, and oftentimes weirdest, new dishes around, they help keep our favorite local spots fresh and exciting, too. It also doesn’t hurt that anything secret is, well, just kind of cool.
COLUMBUS, OH
TrendHunter.com

Secret Menu App Expansions

The popularity of "secret menu items" have exploded in the wake of social media, and this new exclusive subscription service, dubbed Off The Menu Club,' is helping dinners get their fill of exclusivity. For just $20 a month, members receive one complimentary secret menu item per day from a list...
CELL PHONES
KDVR.com

Fall Menu Ideas from Safeway

Just in time with today’s cooler weather, it’s time to fuel up for fall with breakfast, dinner, and dessert ideas from Safeway. Here to share some of her favorite autumn meals is Registered Dietitian, and Emmy-nominated television host, Annessa Chumbley.
FOOD & DRINKS
95.5 KLAQ

El Paso Neighborhood-Themed Coffee Drinks You Should Try

What if your favorite café had a secret menu based on the El Paso neighborhood you live in? How would they represent that neighborhood? And what would be the secret to ordering?. I've lived in El Paso my whole life and I'm here to answer all your stereotypical chuco coffee...
EL PASO, TX
Mashed

Mashed

64K+
Followers
22K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy