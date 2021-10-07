The Dutch Bros Fall-Themed Secret Menu Drink Fans Need To Know
As the leaves continue to change color, the big brands have started pulling out the seasonal flavors of their best-selling products. Jelly Belly now offer apple cider jelly beans, Talenti has pumpkin pie gelato, and you can even pick up a box of pumpkin spice Cheerios, per Delish. While these items taste great, you can't forget about your favorite restaurants and all the autumnal offerings they have in store for you. Culver's has a Pumpkin Cheesecake Concrete, Dairy Queen now offers a Pumpkin Cookie Butter Shake and Pumpkin Pie Blizzard, and Dunkin' features a Pumpkin Spice Latte (via Sweety High).www.mashed.com
