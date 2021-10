The Dramatists Guild of America, the more than 8,000-member national professional trade association for playwrights, librettists, composers and lyricists for the U.S. stage, has developed its first-ever inclusion rider to encourage the hiring of groups historically excluded from American theater. Conceived and created by the guild’s business affairs department alongside a special task force of guild staff, committee and council members, it encompasses “all historically excluded communities” and will apply to theatres of all sizes and locations across the U.S to promote a more “equitable, inclusive, and anti-racist industry.” “By providing this voluntary resource and tool to our members, the guild...

THEATER & DANCE ・ 13 DAYS AGO