Belmont County, OH

Mark Thomas pleads not guilty to all charges in federal court

By Karen Compton
 5 days ago
COLUMBUS (WTRF) — Mark Thomas appeared in federal court in Columbus on Tuesday where he entered a not guilty plea to four counts of mail fraud.

These crimes are related to allegations that Thomas stole more than half a million dollars from an elderly woman with dementia while acting as the woman’s Power of Attorney in Belmont County.

Thomas was released on an O.R. bond (own recognizance.)

This was Thomas’s initial appearance in the United States District Court, Southern District of Ohio, Eastern Division at Columbus.

Judge Chelsey M. Vascura presided.

Mark Thomas
