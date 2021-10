They’re the new stars. We are halfway through the 2021 WWE Draft and now we can see where a lot of things are going. That makes for some interesting moments, as the WWE roster needed to be shaken up. The problem with that is there are a lot of rosters to be shaken up, and some of the changes are not as great. One of the roster took a hit during the first night as the other two got a boost.

WWE ・ 10 DAYS AGO