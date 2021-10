Guymon has dropped Liberal from the football schedule but LHS quickly added another school for the next two years. Guymon has been the opening game on the schedule for three of the past four years. LHS athletic director Kerri Miles said on Sportsguys Thursday morning that the Redskins have added Holcomb to the schedule for that opener in 2022 and 2023. Here is the football schedule for the Redskins the next two years.