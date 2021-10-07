Expedition not producing SET commands

I'm attempting to upgrade my Expedition from 1.1.104 to 1.1.113 and I'm running into the following error. expedition@ubuntu:~$ sudo apt-get install expedition-beta Reading package lists... Done Building dependency tree Reading state information... Done The following packages will be upgraded: expedition-beta 1 upgraded, 0 newly installed, 0 to remove and 229 not upgraded. Need to get 44.1 MB of archives. After this operation, 0 B of additional disk space will be used. Err:1 https://conversionupdates.paloaltonetworks.com expedition-updates/ expedition-beta 1.1.113 403 Forbidden E: Failed to fetch https://conversionupdates.paloaltonetworks.com/expedition-updates//expedition_1.1.113.all.deb 403 Forbidden E: Unable to fetch some archives, maybe run apt-get update or try with --fix-missing? expedition@ubuntu:~$
Comments / 0