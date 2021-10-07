Expedition not producing SET commands

I am struggling to get some very basic data from a Palo Alto Firewall or Panorama appliance. All answers seem to point to third party solutions. I would like to get historical bandwidth usage. Pretty much what QoS Statics offers but instead of realtime, I want to be able go back days/weeks. All I am getting is aggregated data by Application over a period of time which doesn't answer my question since I want to be able to identify the highest spikes in overall traffic by Mbps.

COMPUTERS ・ 7 DAYS AGO