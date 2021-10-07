Devils' Mackenzie Blackwood: Set to start

This year’s training camp for the New Jersey Devils was without any concern. No modified camp due to the Coronavirus ahead of a shortened 56-game season. No players holding out for new contracts. No significant injuries have been reported. There was to be no real issues. Until the camp began Corey Masisak of The Athletic ($) dropped a bomb on September 24: someone on the team was not vaccinated and it was a “prominent player” - not a prospect, minor league player, or one of the team’s try out players. Speculation became rampant online with many guessing the player to be goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood. The unbridled speculation was confirmed today as Blackwood appeared before the media after the final scrimmage before preseason begins tomorrow. He was wearing a mask. Greg Wyshynski of ESPN broke the news and Masisak followed up at The Athletic ($).

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO