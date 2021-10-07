CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Devils' Mackenzie Blackwood: Set to start

 4 days ago

Blackwood is slated to start between the home pipes in Thursday's preseason game versus the Islanders, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports. Blackwood will play at least two periods Thursday and could end up playing the whole contest depending on how he's feeling entering the third frame. The 24-year-old netminder was sharp in his last preseason appearance Monday against the Capitals, stopping 15 of 16 shots before being replaced by Scott Wedgewood for the final period of the eventual 4-1 win.

