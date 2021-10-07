CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Man Stabbed By Woman Who Threw Hot Water In His Face

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice are trying to track down a woman they say threw hot water in man's face and stabbed him in the chest. Katie Johnston reports.

newyork.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

