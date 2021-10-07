Police: Man Stabbed By Woman Who Threw Hot Water In His Face

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Brooklyn Park say a woman stabbed a man Monday afternoon and spit at officers during her arrest. Officers responded to a disturbance on the 7300 block of Regent Avenue, finding a man who had been stabbed “by a person known to him.” He is expected to fully recover. The victim and witnesses gave police a description of the suspect, and she was pulled over while driving a short time later. “During the arrest, the suspect was uncooperative and spit in the faces of multiple officers, potentially exposing them to infectious pathogens,” a release from the police department said. The woman is in jail and the stabbing is under investigation. Police did not identify the victim or the woman arrested. More On WCCO.com: 3 Men Arrested After ‘Hellish’ Mass Shooting At St. Paul Bar Leaves 1 Dead, 14 Injured ‘It Was Unbelievable’: Hunter Bags 600-Pound Bear In Western Wisconsin St. Paul Mass Shooting: Woman Killed, Marquisha Wiley, Remembered As ‘Bright, Joyful And Supportive’ St. Paul Mass Shooting: 2 Men Each Face A Dozen Charges In Deadly Shootout

BROOKLYN PARK, MN ・ 5 HOURS AGO