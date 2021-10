Lionel Messi starts for Paris Saint-Germain against Manchester City in the Champions League tonight. Messi was an injury doubt after missing PSG’s last two matches with a knee problem but is fit enough to start at the Parc des Princes. The Argentine, who joined the French club this summer after leaving Barcelona, has yet to score for his new side and tonight faces his former manager Pep Guardiola. FOLLOW LIVE: PSG take on City in the Champions League PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino also lines up with Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in attack, after having to deny that the two...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 DAYS AGO