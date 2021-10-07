WandaVision Fans Are Freaking Out Over Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness Spin-Off

After a bit of a wait, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is finally expected to begin production at the end of this year. There's already been a lot of speculation about the threequel, which will likely mark James Gunn's final movie within the franchise. Karen Gillan (Nebula) recently shared that the third installment of the Guardians trilogy is "so emotional" that when she read the script along with Pom Klementieff (Mantis), they were both in "floods of tears." Gunn has also hinted that there will be some major deaths in the upcoming movie, and many have guessed that Rocket will be the one to meet his end. Recently, someone tweeted to Gunn that they will riot if Rocket dies, and the director had the perfect response.

