WandaVision Fans Are Freaking Out Over Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness Spin-Off

By Jamie Jirak
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday is a glorious day to be a Kathryn Hahn fan! The news broke earlier today that Marvel and Disney+ are moving ahead with a WandaVision spin-off series starring Hahn as Agatha Harkness, which could also lead to some MCU movie appearances. Hahn was a fan-favorite addition to the MCU this year, so it's no surprise to see Marvel Studios showing her some love. In honor of the Agatha spin-off news, "Kathryn Hahn" has quickly become a trending topic on social media today. Many fans have taken to Twitter to express their excitement over the star's return.

