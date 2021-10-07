Boulderthon Ready to Recover With CBD After Inaugural Race

Boulder's newest marathon and half marathon, Boulderthon, is teaming up with a local CBD company to get the word out. A qualifying event for the Boston Marathon held on Sunday, October 10, the Boulderthon was founded with the goal of bringing people together through running while showcasing the city of Boulder, according to race director Phil Dumontet. With this focus at the heart of the event, the partnership between Extract Labs CBD and Boulderthon was an easy fit, he says.