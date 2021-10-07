CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avs head coach Bednar sidelined after positive COVID-19 test

Fox5 KVVU
 4 days ago

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche announced that coach Jared Bednar has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the next two preseason games against the Dallas Stars. Assistant coaches Ray Bennett and Nolan Pratt will take his place on the bench, the team posted Thursday on Twitter. The Avalanche play in Dallas on Thursday night and host the Stars on Saturday. Colorado opens the regular season Wednesday against Chicago.

Pro Hockey Rumors

Avalanche HC Jared Bednar tests positive for COVID-19, G Pavel Francouz out three to four weeks

The injuries continue for Colorado Avalanche goaltender Pavel Francouz, who will be out three to four weeks with a lower-body issue. Francouz missed all of last season and has played just 36 regular-season games since signing with the Avalanche in 2018. The team also announced that head coach Jared Bednar has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the team’s remaining two preseason games. In his absence, assistant coaches Ray Bennett and Nolan Pratt will take over.
