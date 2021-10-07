Storm Track 3 Forecast: Temperatures climbing into the weekend, tracking our next cold front
By Erika Paige
KSN.com
4 days ago
Sunshine will take over today as temperatures make a return to the 70s and 80s. An isolated 90 degree reading to the southwest cannot be ruled out. Temperatures will dip into the 50s and 60s overnight. We will be nearing record heat this weekend as our next cold front takes...
A cold front will move into San Antonio late this week, dropping temperatures into the 50s by the weekend, according to The National Weather Service. Tropical Storm Pamela continues to build strength in the Pacific, off the coast of Mexico, and is likely to become a hurricane that will bring showers to the area. Forecast models vary, however, on projected rainfall amounts.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It has been a breezy and warm day across the state with a mix of sun and clouds. We are tracking the threat for strong to severe storms for our Monday evening and night. Monday night: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 10 PM EDT/9 PM...
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Temperatures will remain well above average for the remainder of the work/school week. Morning lows in the coming days will be at or near 70°, which is about 10 degrees above normal. Afternoon highs will run about 5 degrees above normal through Friday. That all changes on Saturday when a cold front arrives, bringing a big change in temperature.
Our next weather aware day is here. Despite most of us being off to a dry, quiet start early this morning it is very important that we be ready for what is potentially ahead. The Storm Prediction Center has maintained an Enhanced Risk of severe weather which includes Wichita, Salina, Hays, and Dodge City. This is where the highest risk of damaging wind gusts, large hail, and tornadoes will reside.
Our Colorado mountains have had a little snow this fall, but the first big shot of snow has yet to arrive. That will change very quickly as an area of low pressure and cold front are set to move through quickly. The front is already moving through, kicking up quite a bit of wind. The low will move through on Tuesday, bringing the snow with it.
Heavy snow will start after midnight in southwestern Colorado and spread through the night to the northwest. We expect snow on and off through Tuesday in the mountains. Add in some very strong wind, travel...
The week continues with warm weather but a cold front arrives this weekend. WWLTV’s Meteorologist Payton Malone says, “Expect another humid, warm day Tuesday. Highs will climb to the mid to upper 80s with heat indices in the low to mid 90s. We'll have a mix of sun and clouds. This pattern will hold through the rest of the work week. Then nights will be mild and humid and afternoons warm and dry. By Friday a few showers and t-storms are possible, but it doesn't look like a lot of rain at this moment. Our cold front will move in by early Saturday.”
Thunderstorms and rain are in the forecast for Monday through 3 p.m., according to the National Weather Service forecast. Showers and a thunderstorm are likely before 1 p.m., then a slight chance of showers between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Monday, the weather service said. Temperatures were 57 degrees at 9 a.m. Monday.
Fall brings beautiful vibrant colors to many parts of the United States. As of October 5, the higher elevations and northern latitudes experienced peak colors, with some spots in the mountains, New England and northern Midwest sailing past their peak season. As for the state of Kansas, a few spots in the northeast and far western part of the state experience patchy conditions, with the majority of the state still seeing minimal changes so far.
Severe weather can happen anywhere and any place if the right ingredients come together. For days, the KSN Storm Track 3 weather team has kept a close eye on two different storm systems. The first produced several tornadoes in Oklahoma along with reports of damaging winds and large hail Sunday evening. It stands out in my mind in my career as a rarity of a “Moderate Risk” being issued in fall to this degree.
After a busy night across south central and eastern Kansas, rain has now come to an end. We are seeing reports of some communities in Butler, Lyon and Chautauqua counties receiving over three inches of rain. Others in the state still received a nice and soaking rainfall with estimated totals ranging from a quarter of an inch to over three inches.
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Monday! After a tranquil day yesterday, more big changes are in store for today! Another strong storm system will be moving in from the Pacific Northwest which will help push a cold front across the state. It is going to be turning a lot...
Another warm week is ahead. However, if you have been waiting for a cold front to bring more fall-like temperatures—that is expected by the weekend. Next 24 Hours: Clouds will thin out overnight due to some drying in the atmosphere. Low temperatures will remain muggy in the low 70s. On Tuesday, a bit more sunshine will be available compared to Monday. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s with lighter, south winds.
A few more clouds will hang around for part of Tuesday with areas of drizzle possible, especially in the morning. More sunshine and warmer on Wednesday. Another round of showers and storms moves through Wednesday night into Thursday morning. As these storms first move in, they could be strong. The chance of rain continues for Friday and true fall weather arrives behind it over the weekend.
A strong storm system will be moving through the region Tuesday night into Wednesday, bringing showers and thunderstorms to the area Wednesday morning. This storm will also kick up the winds as we could see gusts over 40 mph during the day. While our area will see showers, storms, and...
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Tuesday is a “rinse and repeat” kind of day, with clouds in the forecast in addition to mild afternoon temperatures. An east wind could drive in a few showers this morning and again during the afternoon. As winds gradually shift, warmer and sunnier days kick off in the middle of the week.
Then, a taste of summer returns as highs climb into the upper 70’s on Wednesday and around 80 degrees on Thursday.
Thursday will be comfy humidity-wise and looks like a great evening for the Birds game at the Linc.
Friday and Saturday will make for a three-day stretch of 80’s, despite the average date of our last 80-degree day in Philly having already passed, which was on Oct. 7.
It’ll be muggy on Friday and shower and thunderstorm chances materialize on Saturday as an expansive cold front crosses the region. Behind this front, much cooler and crisp fall air will overtake the area by Sunday.
(SHEPHERD, TX.) Tuesday is set to be cloudy in Shepherd, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.
DENVER — I know, I know. We said this last week, too. But, it's looking increasingly likely that Denver will get at least some snow later this week, likely on Thursday night into Friday morning. However, it's very unlikely that Denver will see any snow on Tuesday night into Wednesday...
