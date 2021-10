Eating is one of life's joys in my book, and there is nothing I won't try at least once. That's how I learned to love escargot (snails), Sushi, and even liver and onions. Ha. We had nine kids in our family and what mom put on the table we ate or went to bed hungry. I guess that may be why there are not too many foods I don't like. I am also up for any new things on the menu that may be put in front of my palette.

