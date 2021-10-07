Buckfield shooting suspect to appear in court Friday

BUCKFIELD — Travis Lowell, charged with shooting a man at a Turner Street home this week, is expected to appear in court Friday. Lowell, 25, of Turner Street in Buckfield, was arrested Monday in the shooting of James Kimball, 25, also of Buckfield, according to the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office. Kimball suffered gunshot wounds to his abdomen and was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston. His injuries were not life-threatening, according to a statement Thursday from the Sheriff’s Office.