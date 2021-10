Summer brought promise of a travel boom in the U.S., with COVID-19 restrictions easing and vaccination rates rising. International destinations welcomed Americans back, and the sheer amount of people boarding planes was above and beyond expected. Then the Delta variant swept through the states and hindered the industry’s recovery. Still, the desire to travel remained strong, particularly as mindsets shift from “when will the pandemic end?” to “how do we learn to adapt?” And, as we head into the fall, the question isn’t whether people will travel – it’s how and where they’ll travel. We dug into Expedia Group proprietary data and surveyed Americans to uncover answers.

TRAVEL ・ 1 DAY AGO