Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: 6,310 new cases reported

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state. As of Thursday, Oct. 7, the state is reporting a total of 1,452,096 (+6,310) total cases since the start of the pandemic, leading to 74,943 (+323) hospitalizations and 9,636 (+27) ICU admissions. A total of 6,351,910 Ohioans — 54.34% of the state’s population — has started the vaccination process. That’s an increase of 7,930 from the previous day.