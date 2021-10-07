CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

This is National Fire Prevention Week

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is National Fire Prevention Week. Illinois Fire Marshal spokesperson JC Fultz says a single chirp every 30 to 60 seconds on a smoke detector is a sure sign of low battery that needs changing. He added that a continuous set of three loud beeps means there is smoke or fire and you should get out immediately and call 911. Smoke alarms should be replaced every ten years.

