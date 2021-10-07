CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

‘Siwas Dance Pop Revolution’: JoJo Siwa Announces Peacock Competition

By Paige Strout, TV Insider
swiowanewssource.com
 5 days ago

Grab your hair bows, put on your dancing shoes, and get ready to “join the revolution!” JoJo Siwa is coming to Peacock with the new reality competition series Siwas Dance Pop Revolution, which premieres on Thursday, November 4. The eight-episode series will follow 11 young competitors as they look to earn a spot in Siwa’s newest opening act pop group.

www.swiowanewssource.com

Comments / 0

Related
GoldDerby

JoJo Siwa reveals what Derek Hough said to her after he was booed for his ‘right’ critique on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

“Dancing with the Stars” has a (limited) studio audience again for Season 30, and if there’s one thing you can count on the fans for, it is the unnecessary booing of constructive, fair critiques from the judges that are actually helpful for the celebrity. After JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson‘s peppy cha-cha on Monday, Derek Hough advised her to learn to harness her energy in her routines. “I think with you, more is more, right? But sometimes, especially on the side by side, more isn’t more. You’ve got to contain that energy a little bit. It can get a little bit...
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jojo
Person
Jojo Siwa
Hello Magazine

JoJo Siwa is latest DWTS contestant to suffer painful-looking injury

JoJo Siwa discovered just how much ballroom dancing can hurt on Saturday when she updated fans with an injury which will make you wince. The 18-year-old DWTS contestant took to her Instagram Stories to display her legs - and the huge bruises all over them too. Speaking to the camera,...
CELEBRITIES
GoldDerby

‘Dancing with the Stars’ week 2 slugfest: Will they dare to give JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson romantic dances? [WATCH]

After two weeks of competition JoJo Siwa has already emerged as one of the top cotnenders for the Mirror Ball Trophy season on “Dancing with the Stars.” But one thing we haven’t seen from her and her pro partner Jenna Johnson yet is a romantic routine. Will “DWTS” show that kind of intimacy between two women on the dance floor? I discussed that and much more with Gold Derby contributors Jeffrey Kare and Cordell Martin when we broke down the second episode of the season, “First Elimination.” Watch our slugfest above. SEEJoJo Siwa reveals what Derek Hough said to her after...
THEATER & DANCE
Billboard

JoJo Siwa Performs Argentine Tango on 'DWTS' Britney Night: Watch

It was "Britney Night" Monday (Oct. 4) on Dancing With the Stars, but anyone who watched might have considered it "JoJo Night." JoJo Siwa stepped out with her dance partner Jenna Johnson for an Argentine Tango to Britney Spears' "...Baby One More Time,” and it was pure fireworks. The 18-year-old...
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance#Dancing Shoes#Ultimate Reality
Vulture

JoJo Siwa and Her Momager Get Their Own Making the Band

Remember when DaBaby asked JoJo Siwa to perform with him at the 2021 Grammys, but she turned him down because she was busy with a project? We might finally know what the 17-year-old rainbow enthusiast was up to. Peacock has announced the series pickup of a new show with the working title The Siwa Dance Pop Revolution. JoJo will team up with her momager, Jessalynn, to try to create the next worldwide pop-group sensation. According to a release, “Talented kid triple threats” found in a nationwide search will compete in a series of competitions and performances. Jessalynn will determine the final lineup of the new group, while JoJo will serve as the show’s choreographer and mentor. It all sounds very K-pop in terms of the competition-show format. We’ll see if “kid pop” will become as much of an international phenomenon.
MUSIC
cartermatt.com

Dancing with the Stars 30 spoilers: Britney night for JoJo Siwa, cast

Monday night’s new episode of Dancing with the Stars 30 is going to be a huge one — that’s especially the case if you are a Britney Spears fan. The remaining Stars are going to be tapping into the pop megastar’s catalog and performing some of her greatest hits. There’s a pretty good chance that you’ve heard all of these songs in some shape or form.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
wmleader.com

Jojo Siwa Shares How She Relates to Britney Spears After “Hard” Past

JoJo Siwa is reflecting on her own path as a child star while paying tribute to the trail that Britney Spears once blazed. celebrated “Britney Night,” during which every contestant performed to a different Britney song. The special night coincides with the 39-year-old pop star’s fans having recently rallied behind the so-called #FreeBritney movement in hopes of seeing her freed from her conservatorship that dates back to 2008.
MUSIC
GoldDerby

‘Dancing’ with the stats: JoJo Siwa dominates YouTube views for week 2, while a few celebs struggle to get traction online

JoJo Siwa is one of the top contenders to win “Dancing with the Stars” season 30, and predictably the YouTube personality has also been one of the most popular contestants online. As of Friday afternoon, October 1 — four days after “First Elimination” night — Siwa is the only celeb whose video views have cracked the million mark, while other celebs lag far behind. By the time you read this the exact numbers will surely have changed, but scroll down to see where the contestants rank as of this writing. SEECody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke will perform separately on ‘Dancing with...
TV SHOWS
justjaredjr.com

JoJo Siwa Says Her Iconic Bows Are On a 'Long Vacation'

Have you noticed that JoJo Siwa hasn’t worn a bow in a while??. The 18-year-old has become synonymous with her iconic hair accessory, but lately, she’s been ditching the bows and experimenting with different hairstyles. In a new interview this week, she opened up about leaving the bows out of...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

‘DWTS’ Jenna Johnson Admits She’s Been ‘Inspired To Push Herself’ Since Making History With JoJo Siwa

Who run the world? Girls! Jenna Johnson spoke to HL about breaking barriers as the first same-sex partnership on this season of ‘Dancing With The Stars.’. This season, Dancing With The Stars made history with the inclusion of the first same-sex dance partnership in the 30 seasons of the show. Season 29 runner-up Jenna Johnson was paired up with beloved YouTube personality JoJo Siwa, who came out as part of the LGBTQ+ community in January 2021. In speaking on the HollywoodLife Podcast, Jenna revealed that she said yes to partnering with another woman “without hesitation,” but in the days that followed, “a ton of pressure set in.” “I was so honored but I felt a ton of pressure, because I just knew how much could go into this and how many eyes were going to be watching. And, because it is new and it is different and it is a little bit scary for some people. But the second I met JoJo, all of those fears went away,” Jenna admitted. “She is just so open and willing to do whatever whenever. She just was like a dream student for me.”
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy