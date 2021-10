ABB introduced the Terra 360 this week, which it says is the most powerful EV charger in the world. In a press release, the company claims the new modular charger can charge up to four vehicles simultaneously. Thanks to what it calls “dynamic power distribution,” drivers will not have to wait if somebody else is already charging ahead of them as they can simply pull up to any available charging cable. The new charger has a maximum output of 360 kW and is capable of fully charging any electric car in 15 minutes or less. (Assuming the car can accept that much electricity. Not all EVs can.)

