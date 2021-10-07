HSMAI: Why Hotel Revenue Leaders Are Feeling Optimistic

The Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International (HSMAI) is now accepting entries for the 2021 Adrian Awards. Marketing, advertising, and public relations have been at the forefront of leading the recovery of travel as leisure and business travelers moved from reluctance to excitement to get back on the road — and the 65th annual Adrians competition will focus on capturing the great work done by hotels, destinations, and their agency partners to get the country moving again, showcase safety and security, and welcome those travelling for the first time in more than a year.

