Police: Albany man steals Porsche, leads to police chase
ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – An Albany man who is accused of stealing a Porsche from a restaurant on Broadway, and recklessly led Albany police on a vehicle pursuit, was arrested Thursday morning in Saratoga.
Evan Febres, 28, of Albany was arrested by Troopers in Wilton, said Police, who responded to a report at around 2:30 a.m. of a single-car rollover on Interstate 87 near Exit 16 involving the same vehicle.Albany man arrested on gun possession charges
Through an investigation, it was determined that Febres was the same individual who stole the car on Wednesday evening said Police, who also led officers on a pursuit Thursday morning.
The Porsche was originally reported stolen on Wednesday, Oct. 6, around 7:45 p.m. said Police, from 677 Prime, located on Broadway in the City of Albany.
State Police located Febres near the scene and was taken into custody, after being charged in Wilton, he was then turned over to Albany Police.Controversial NYPD sergeants union head resigns after FBI raid
Charges:
- Second-Degree Grand Larceny – Unlawfully Fleeing a Police Officer
- Third-Degree Aggravated Unlicensed Operator
- cited for Reckless Driving
Police said Febres has been arrested multiple times throughout the Capital Region since August, and recently on Sept. 22, in Albany for a burglary that occurred at Redburn Development, on North Pearl Street.
Febres was arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court and remanded to the Albany County Jail.
