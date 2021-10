Here we are amidst the 2021 Illinois archery deer season and it seems to me that the foliage is thicker than normal. This could be due to the presence of periodic rains throughout the summer in the areas that I hunt. The leaves are usually falling in great numbers when we start the October hunts, but only a few select trees are shedding their leaves in quantity at this time.

