October USDA Deadlines Approaching

southeastagnet.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCovid-19 has impacted many agricultural and forestry operations across the country, but the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is offering financial assistance for farmers and ranchers and even timber harvesters and haulers. But USDA reminds those interested the signup deadlines are coming up next week. The signup deadline for three pandemic assistance programs are:

kiowacountypress.net

USDA Update – October 12, 2021

OCTOBER PAYMENT CYCLE - CRP annual rental - 2020 ARCPLC payments to be issued. NOVEMBER 15, 2021 - 2022 Fall acreage certification date. DECEMBER 1, 2021 - Noninsured Assistance Program (NAP) application for coverage deadline - native grass. JANUARY 30, 2022 - 2021 LIVESTOCK FORAGE PROGRAM - January 31, signup...
KIOWA COUNTY, CO
Power 96

MN Broker Says USDA October Report Bearish

The USDA released the October Supply Demand and WASE Report and it was bearish. Gordy Kraloveyz with Chiodo Commodities said while it was bearish, we knew it was going to be a bearish report. Especially for soybeans. In the Quarterly Grain Stocks Report at the end of September. The USDA raised the bean stocks by about 130 Million bushel. Yes, at the end of the marketing year the USDA magically found another 130 million bushel of beans?
AGRICULTURE
New USDA Crop and Livestock Reports Coming

Traders are anxiously awaiting USDA’s next round of reports which should give us a better idea of the size and market prospects for the major crops. And as Gary Crawford reports, USDA will also release revised forecasts for the livestock sector. USDA will release the new round of crop and...
AGRICULTURE
Vaccine Requirement Won’t Close FSA Offices

The Biden Administration’s requirement that all federal employees, including the employees of the Farm Service Agency, be vaccinated against COVID-19 will not cause FSA offices to close or farmers to receive a less-than-usual level of service. The Hagstrom Report says Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack made that statement last week during a House Agriculture Committee hearing.
INDUSTRY
drgnews.com

USDA Food and Nutrition Service invests nearly $53 million for SNAP administration

The Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service awarded nearly $53 million to state and local agencies and partners to enhance the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP. The grants, released throughout August and September 2021, help ensure program operators and partners have the resources, support, and capacity to deliver SNAP benefits efficiently and effectively.
AGRICULTURE
Signup Deadline for Pandemic Livestock Program is Tuesday

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) wants to remind livestock producers who suffered losses during the pandemic due to insufficient access to processing, the signup deadline for the Pandemic Livestock Indemnity Program (PLIP) is October 12, 2021. PLIP provides payments to producers for losses of livestock or poultry depopulated from...
AGRICULTURE
smcorridornews.com

State extends emergency SNAP benefits for October

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing almost $294 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of October as the state continues its response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The allotments are expected to help more than 1.4 million Texas households.
AUSTIN, TX
bluemountaineagle.com

USDA outlines market-based climate approach

While the European Union is mandating certain agricultural practices and prohibiting others to meet its goals for mitigating climate change, the U.S. is taking a different route. “We think that a market-based, voluntary, incentive-based approach works best with our farmers,” USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a webinar during the...
AGRICULTURE
MarketWatch

Soybean futures eye lowest settlement of the year as USDA lifts U.S. production forecast

Soybean futures fell on Tuesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture lifted its 2021/2022 U.S. soybean production forecast by 74 million bushels to 4.4 billion bushels. The USDA also forecast U.S. soybean supplies for 2021/2022 marketing year at 4.7 billion bushels, up 145 million. Soybean ending stocks were forecast at 320 million bushels, up 135 million from last month's forecast. Soybeans surprised with an "upward revision in ending stocks, even higher than what had been anticipated," said Sal Gilbertie, president and chief investment officer at Teucrium Trading, adding that soybean prices had been trading lower before the report. November soybeans fell 19 1/2 cents, or 1.6%, to $12.08 3/4 a bushel. A settlement around this level would mark the lowest for a most-active contract since mid-December 2020, FactSet data show. December corn also fell 7 1/2 cents, or 1.4%, to $5.25 1/4 a bushel. The USDA raised its 2021/2022 U.S. corn production forecast by 23 million bushels to 15.02 billion bushels. Meanwhile, December wheat moved up by 10 cents, or 1.4%, at $7.41 3/4 a bushel after the USDA forecast global ending stocks at a five-year low and U.S. ending stocks at a 14-year low, said Gilbertie.
AGRICULTURE
Register Now for National Grazing Lands Conference

The National Grazing Lands Coalition will hold its 8th National Grazing Lands Conference (8NGLC) at the Embassy Suites Kingston Resorts in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Dec. 6-9, 2021. But, they want folks who have yet to register for this in person event to know there are only a few days...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
meigsindypress.com

Natural Resources Assistance Council Application Deadline Approaching

MARIETTA, Ohio – Natural Resources Assistance Council applications for Meigs, Athens, Belmont, Hocking, Monroe, Morgan, Muskingum, Noble, Perry and Washington counties are due to Buckeye Hills Regional Council on October 15, 2021 by 4p.m. Eligible projects are as follows:. Purchase of open space and the cost associated with making them...
MARIETTA, OH
KEYT

Have your pandemic unemployment benefits expired? What has that meant for you?

When the coronavirus pandemic struck in March 2020, Congress approved an unprecedented expansion of the nation’s unemployment program to help those who suddenly lost their jobs. Those pandemic benefits have now ended nationwide, leaving millions of people without a vital financial lifeline. Were you collecting pandemic unemployment benefits? What has...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Power 96

USDA October Grain Stocks Shocking Bearish [Listen]

Going into the October USDA Grain Stocks Report corn was trading around 8 cents higher and beans were a couple cents higher. Right after the numbers were released at 11:00 this morning corn dropped to 8 cents lower and down 13 cents. Then a few minutes later beans dropped to almost 30 cents lower. Were the stocks numbers that bearish? i guess it depends on your perspective.
AGRICULTURE
GCC Encourages Enrollment in U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol Webinars

The Georgia Cotton Commission (GCC) reminds producers about enrollment in upcoming webinars hosted by the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol. The webinars’ focus is helping growers understand how the program helps meet industry demands while documenting and verifying sustainability practices already implemented in farms. Taylor Sills, executive director of the GCC,...
AGRICULTURE
kadn.com

USDA Increases Monthly Maximum for SNAP Households

BATON ROUGE, LA, - Beginning , October 1, 2021, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients will see an increase in their monthly household allotment through a reevaluation of the Thrifty Food Plan. This is the first cost adjustment of the purchasing power of the Thrifty Food Plan in more than 45 years.
AGRICULTURE
beckershospitalreview.com

Applications open for $25.5B in relief aid

The portal is now open for providers to apply for $25.5 billion in COVID-19 aid, according to the Health Resources and Services Administration. The funds available include $8.5 billion from the American Rescue Plan for rural healthcare providers and about $17 billion from the Provider Relief Fund for providers who can document revenue loss and expenses attributable to the pandemic.
HEALTH
wbrz.com

Self-employed workers could be eligible for new round of pandemic benefits from LWC

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Workforce Commission announced a new benefit for the self-employed that could affect thousands of people in the state. It pays $100 a week. To qualify for the new benefit, you must be self-employed and eligible for at least $1 in payments from Dec. 27, 2020 to July 31, 2021 through one of several unemployment programs. Applicants also need to have had $5,000 in self-employment net earnings in the prior tax year.
BATON ROUGE, LA

