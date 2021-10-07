2 white men who attacked Black man in Iowa get probation
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The second of two white men who severely beat a Black man during what the victim said was a racist attack has been sentenced to probation. The Des Moines Register reports that 29-year-old Jesse James Downs was sentenced Wednesday to a year of probation after he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor disorderly conduct. An accomplice, 29-year-old Dale Lee Millard, was sentenced in March to three years' probation for a count of willful injury causing serious injury.www.3newsnow.com
