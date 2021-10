Private equity fund Dyal HomeCourt has $200 million in assets under management, according to a recent investor presentation, the first disclosures that specify the size of Dyal’s fund. Last year, Dyal HomeCourt became the first fund approved to own minority stakes in NBA franchises and bought into its first teams this summer. In a September presentation to investors, Dyal parent Blue Owl disclosed that HomeCourt has $200 million under management. A separate filing to the SEC said the fund had $155 million in assets, as of June 30. The strategy had no investors at the start of 2021, according to filings...

