MINNESOTA, USA — Got an unused bike gathering dust in your garage? Saturday is your chance to give it to a good cause. Allina Health is once again teaming up with nonprofit Free Bikes 4 Kidz Minnesota to collect bike donations in Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Saturday marks the 11th year of the program -- and last year, the organization collected just over 7,000 bikes.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO