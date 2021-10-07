CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

What channel is the game on? Here's how to watch, stream Ohio State vs. Maryland

Columbus Dispatch
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ohio State football team looks to improve to 3-0 in the Big Ten Conference this weekend and they’ll do so on national television once again. After back-to-back games on the Big Ten Network, Ohio State returns to network television to host Maryland at Ohio Stadium at 12:05 p.m. inside Ohio Stadium. The game is the first of a triple-header on FOX and follows the network’s “Big Noon Kickoff” show.

