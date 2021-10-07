Protecting yourself: Learn the weapons laws in Wisconsin

If you're looking to protect yourself in light of recent crimes in Northeast Wisconsin, you may want to read the rules for weapons in Wisconsin before purchasing.

Wisconsin state law outlines the situations where one may legally defend themselves or others to prevent "unlawful interference."

939.48 Self-defense and defense of others. (1) A person is privileged to threaten or intentionally use force against another for the purpose of preventing or terminating what the person reasonably believes to be an unlawful interference with his or her person by such other person. The actor may intentionally use only such force or threat thereof as the actor reasonably believes is necessary to prevent or terminate the interference. The actor may not intentionally use force which is intended or likely to cause death or great bodily harm unless the actor reasonably believes that such force is necessary to prevent imminent death or great bodily harm to himself or herself."





Wisconsin Legislature

In Wisconsin, anyone over 18 years of age that is not a convicted felon can carry pepper spray, provided that it's less than two ounces, 10% or less O.C. concentration, and not disguised as a common item like lipstick or car keys.

Stun guns are illegal to use, carry, or ship to Wisconsin.

In 2011, Wisconsin became the 49th state to enact a law allowing concealed carry by civilians. Wisconsin residents over 21 with ID can apply through the Wisconsin Department of Justice. Concealed carry weapons training is required to complete and obtain a permit.

A concealed carry license in Wisconsin also allows you to electric weapons such as a stun gun or Taser beyond your home. Without a license, it is a felony to carry electric weapons beyond your property. You may carry it in your home, business, or car in an enclosed case without a permit.

This story will be updated