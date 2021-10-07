CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden DOJ tries to shield DeVos from deposition in lawsuit over student loans

 4 days ago
© Bonnie Cash

The Biden administration attempted to prevent former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos from testifying in a class-action lawsuit that alleges the Department of Education ineffectively managed thousands of student loans.

Oral arguments seeking to block DeVos's testimony were presented on Wednesday before a panel on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit after U.S. District Judge William Alsup decided in May that DeVos would be required to testify for the case.

At the request of the class-action lawsuit's plaintiffs, Alsup found that "extraordinary circumstances" justified the rare deposition of a former secretary.

The Biden administration appealed Alsup’s decision, arguing that the "firmly established" policy that says "heads of government agencies are not normally subject to deposition" should be applied in this case.

The original class action case claims the Education Department refused to process borrower defense claims, which permit loan forgiveness from the federal government if a school misleads students or violates state law.

DeVos has long faced controversy for her policies about borrowing and student loan forgiveness.

"The Department’s abdication of its responsibility is not a neutral choice," the lawsuit said. "Its decision to keep over 160,000 students in limbo—some for over four years—has damaged students’ credit and limited their access to federal student aid."

John Himmelsbach
4d ago

I understand a lot of people want extended education beyond hi school at a private university in order to get a higher paying job so they bower money from the banks or government and then feel they should not have to pay back there obligated loan. they live in a one-way fantasy world just give to me without anything in return. GET REAL PEOPLE PAY BACK YOUR OBLIGATION!!!!!!!

Angel Aura
4d ago

my son would've joined this action had he known it was going on. He was denied forgiveness of his loans against hus school. I just sent this to him.

Omphalos
3d ago

I would sent De Vos to Russia, Afghanistan, Congo or N Korea for her services as Secretary of Education....the worse ever ‼️ she's a witch in pretty dresses💩

