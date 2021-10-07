Students at risk: 31% of schools have no athletic trainer to handle concussions, injuries

AIKEN, S.C. (SBG) — With high school sports in high gear, Spotlight on America discovered a crucial safety measure is missing from thousands of sidelines. A recent study finds about a third of public secondary schools have no athletic trainer to serve as the first line of defense in an emergency, putting student-athletes at risk. A South Carolina family is now leading the charge to change that after a permanent, traumatic brain injury during a football game changed the course of their son's life forever.