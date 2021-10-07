CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Magazine writer: Opposing Joe Biden is supporting authoritarianism

By Brandon Gillespie
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York Magazine writer Jonathan Chait claimed in a new essay that opposing President Joe Biden was essentially the same as supporting authoritarianism taking hold in the U.S. In a piece published Wednesday, Chait argued there was "no form of Republican politics" consistent with democracy, and that the party under...

Bryan Snow
4d ago

I really don't like that this administration is anti American and attacking our constitutional rites. Government is supposed to protect it's citizens not attack them !

jim McCue
4d ago

we are on a straight shot to socialism with this administration! President Trump was 1000% America first and that's another reason the socialibs hate him because they hate America

Kathleen Gladden
4d ago

That's so pathetic! Authoritarian government is what we have now! The feeling of being overly governed weighing on the citizenry of what used to be the greatest country in the world. There's no joy, no bright future where man can be the master of his own fate.

