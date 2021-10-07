WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: OU-Texas gameday traffic

It's almost game day and OU fans are gearing up to head down to Texas for the Red River Rivalry.

But before you go, be aware of ongoing construction projects and delays in your travel plans.

Statewide

All northbound and southbound lanes on I-35 will open for traffic until Sunday, however speed limits have been reduced in several areas. Drivers should be alert to work zone signs, cones, barrels, and equipment near the roadway.

I-40 has numerous spots across the state where traffic has been reduced to one lane:



Sallisaw

Vian

Checotah

Okemah

Clinton

Elk City

U.S. 69 also has numerous spots across the state where traffic has been reduced to one lane:



Oktaha

Eufaula

McAlester

Durant

Tulsa Metro

Turner Turnpike is narrowed down to two lanes in both directions near Sapulpa and 49 West Avenue in Tulsa. Drivers can also expect various lane closures on east and westbound I-44 and the western I-44/I-244 split in that area.

Southbound US-75 (east leg of the IDL) is closed through spring 2022 for a resurfacing project. Traffic will detour to the other legs of the IDL.

As part of a project to widen I-44 from west of the Arkansas River to Union Avenue, travelers should expect significant delays. Drivers are urged to give their full attention in these areas:

Drivers on southbound US-75 should be alert to traffic merging from the westbound I-44 on-ramp.

East and westbound I-44 are narrowed to two lanes in this work zone.

The eastbound I-44 off-ramp to northbound US-75 and the southbound US-75 off-ramp to eastbound I-44 is closed through early 2022.

All lanes of north and southbound Yale Avenue are closed at the SH-20 junction until further notice as part of the ongoing SH-20 widening project near Collinsville. Traffic will be directed to use Whirlpool Drive during this time.

Oklahoma City Metro

North and southbound I-235 between North 50th Street and North 63rd Street, as well as east and westbound I-44 between Western Avenue and Kelley Avenue, are both narrowed to two lanes in each direction through 2021.

East and westbound I-40 is narrowed to two lanes between Sunnylane Road and Hudiburg Drive for bridge reconstruction. The westbound I-40 on-ramp from Hudiburg Drive is closed through winter 2022.

Eastbound I-44 (runs north) and westbound I-44 (runs south) are narrowed to two lanes between Southwest 74th Street and I-40 for ongoing bridge and pavement rehabilitation through fall 2021.

Drivers should be alert to limited merge areas within the work zone and are encouraged to use extra caution throughout the area.

