Obituary: Mary Jane Rice Pruitt, 88, of Foreman
A private memorial honoring the life of Mary Jane Rice Pruitt was held Sept. 19, 2021, at Holy Cross Cemetery in Foreman, Ark. Mary Jane, age 88, passed away peacefully on June 20,2021, in Ashdown, Ark. She attended Foreman Public Schools and Henderson State Teachers College. She taught at Murfreesboro High School for many years. She retired in Foreman and stayed active enjoying nature, visiting family and friends, reading and cooking.www.swarkansasnews.com
