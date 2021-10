PARIS, Maine — Mark Penley of Peru, Maine, is standing trial this week for the murder of Heather Bickford and Dana Hill in Hill's apartment on New Year's Day 2019. According to court documents, Bickford dated Penley for 11 years but they had ended their relationship months before and at the time of her death, she was in a relationship with Hill.

