Man found not guilty in death of Natchez artist

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – An Adams County murder suspect has been found not guilty in the death of 54-year-old James Henry Williams, a Natchez folk artist, in 2019.

According to the Natchez Democrat, a jury found 46-year-old Arthur Moore not guilty in Williams’ death after deliberation on Wednesday, October 6.

Moore faced a murder charge after Williams was found dead at his home on Rankin Street in Natchez. Investigators said Moore killed Williams after a fight between Moore and Williams’ brother. However, jurors did not agree.

Moore went on the run after the crime, but he was arrested in Natchez two months later.