South Baldwin Regional Medical Center Hosts 'Totally 80's Girls' Night Out'

This annual event celebrates women and raises awareness about cancers and health issues that affect women. Make a night of it with your girlfriends, sisters, mothers, and daughters. Shop for crafts, food, cosmetics and more from over 20 vendors. Enjoy delicious food from food vendors and local restaurants. Take in the specials offered by the downtown businesses. Gather important women’s health information from the KHC experts. Plus, there will be fun activities, music, prizes and more. Proceeds from the event support Knoxville Coaches vs Cancer and KHC’s Emergency Room renovation and clinic expansion.

