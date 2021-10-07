CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

South Baldwin Regional Medical Center Hosts 'Totally 80's Girls' Night Out'

WALA-TV FOX10
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Baldwin Regional Medical Center Hosts 'Totally 80's Girls' Night Out'. Get ready to go back to the 80’s with South Baldwin Regional Medical Center. They are hostin…

www.fox10tv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Regional Medical Center Welcomes New Wound Clinic Provider

The Regional Medical Center Wound Clinic has welcomed a new provider. Dana Whalen started her position as a nurse supervisor at the wound clinic in August. Whalen says she’s always thought about learning more about wound care, but never took the initiative until this position became available at RMC. She...
HEALTH SERVICES
Columbia Daily Herald

Maury Regional Medical Center nurse residency program earns reaccreditation

Maury Regional Medical Center’s nurse residency program recently received accreditation with distinction as a Practice Transition Program by the American Nurses Credentialing Center’s Commission on Accreditation in Practice Transition Programs. The 11-month nurse residency program at MRMC combines classroom and clinical experiences to assist new nursing graduates who are beginning...
MAURY COUNTY, TN
La Junta Tribune-Democrat

Arkansas Valley Regional Medical Center launches telestroke program

A new telestroke program at Arkansas Valley Regional Medical Center allows people who are experiencing stroke symptoms — a medical emergency — to be assessed by a neurologist within minutes. “It’s crucial that stroke patients receive treatment as quickly as possible,” said Lynn Crowell, CEO of Arkansas Valley Regional Medical...
CENTER, CO
Warren Tribune Chronicle

Trumbull Regional Medical Center opening heart clinic

WARREN — Trumbull Regional Medical Center is increasing the scope of its cardiac care with its new Congestive Heart Failure Clinic. The clinic is designed to improve the quality of life for patients living with heart failure through lifestyle changes and drug therapy. The clinic also seeks to reduce readmission...
WARREN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Regional Medical Center Offering Twilight Mammograms

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month – and tonight, Regional Medical Center will be offering Twilight Mammograms. RMC Radiology Manager Megan Demmer says mammograms are important in detecting breast cancer, which is the second leading cause of death for women in the United States. Once you reach 40 years old,...
CANCER
Pine And Lakes News

Cuyuna Regional Medical Center activities director honored

Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Care Center Activities Director Mary Dehning of Aitkin recently received the organization’s Trophy Fish Award for going above and beyond by creating a County Fair when residents could not attend the event because of COVID. Also recognized for helping was Nursing Assistant Rachel Wiedell, Senior Housing Assistant Natalie Prindle and Social Worker Madison Berg.
CROW WING COUNTY, MN
27 First News

Sharon Regional Medical Center moves up non-emergency maternity ward closure

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – A few weeks ago, Sharon Regional Medical Center announced their intention to discontinue maternity and obstetrics services around the end of the year. Obstetrics services include pregnancy and childbirth care as well as care given to the person giving birth. On Monday, they announced an update...
SHARON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
RiverBender.com

OSF Healthcare Saint Anthony's Health Center Is Hosting A Girls’ Night Out Mammogram Party

ALTON – In recognition of October as National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center is hosting a Girls’ Night Out Mammogram Party on Thursday, October 21 from 4 to 8 p.m., in the OSF Saint Anthony’s Mammography Department, 1 st floor, 1 Saint Anthony’s Way, Alton. Girls’ Night Out offers women in the community the opportunity to obtain their annual mammograms, learn more about breast health issues from OSF Saint Anthony’ Continue Reading
ALTON, IL
Mendota Reporter

OSF Saint Paul Medical Center to host Blessing of the Animals

MENDOTA - In celebration of St. Francis of Assisi, who was known for his love of animals, OSF HealthCare Saint Paul Medical Center will host a special blessing just for pets. The blessing of animals will take place on Monday, Oct. 4 between 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. in the OSF Saint Paul Serenity Garden located on the west side of the hospital.
MENDOTA, IL
News19 WLTX

Regional Medical Center offers RN compensation program amid nurse shortage

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — South Carolina hospitals, including the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg (RMC), are experiencing a shortage of nurses. "The shortage of nurses has made it very difficult to be a nurse right now," said Karrie Powell, Regional Medical Center's Chief Nursing Officer. "A lot of nurses are tired. We're missing breaks, and they are working overtime. What we need is more support."
ORANGEBURG, SC
Arkansas Business

Best Places to Work: Baxter Regional Medical Center

Baxter Regional Medical Center is a nonprofit fully integrated health care system. Baxter Regional has been serving north-central Arkansas and south-central Missouri since 1963. As a health care facility, Baxter Regional Medical Center was on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic. Leadership prioritized proper personal protective equipment (PPE) for its...
HEALTH
MyArkLaMiss

St Francis Medical Center hosts their annual Pet Blessing tradition

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Once again, the St. Francis Medical Center hosted their Pet Blessing tradition  that dates back to the 13th Century. The public was invited to bring their pets to this celebration of St Francis’ love for all of God’s creation at the Anna Gray Noe Park. Father Philip Theempalangattu has been administering […]
MONROE, LA
Chaffee County Times

Exercise Physiologist Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center's Wellness

Exercise Physiologist Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center's Wellness Department is looking for an Exercise Physiologist to join their team working regular part time (24 hours/week). These shifts may include day and evening hours. This position is eligible for our benefits package including: dental, vision and medical insurance, employer matching retirement and paid time off, employee assistance program, on site employee gym. Salary is based on years of experience and ranges from $20.52 to $25.80 per hour. Apply online: www.hrrmc.com.
JOBS
traveliowa.com

Knoxville Hospital & Clinics Presents Girls Night Out

This annual event celebrates women and raises awareness about cancers and health issues that affect women. Make a night of it with your girlfriends, sisters, mothers, and daughters. Shop for crafts, food, cosmetics and more from over 20 vendors. Enjoy delicious food from food vendors and local restaurants. Take in the specials offered by the downtown businesses. Gather important women’s health information from the KHC experts. Plus, there will be fun activities, music, prizes and more. Proceeds from the event support Knoxville Coaches vs Cancer and KHC’s Emergency Room renovation and clinic expansion.
ADVOCACY
golatinos.net

Kendall Regional Medical Center Trauma Team Saves 15-Year-Old Boy Bit by Shark

Lucas Cruz was Lobster Diving in the Keys When the Attack Happened. The trauma team at Kendall Regional Medical Center recently saved 15-year-old Lucas Cruz after a shark bit him. The teen was lobster diving off of Ocean Reef Club in Key Largo on Aug. 7, 2021, when the attack happened. He was on his annual trip with family for his birthday. Experts believe he was bit by a bull shark.
ACCIDENTS
Valley Morning Star

Prime Healthcare medical centers to host Wave of Light Ceremony

HARLINGEN — Parents in the Rio Grande Valley who’ve lost a child too soon will have the opportunity to honor their children’s memory with a special ceremony this month. Coinciding with ​​International Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day, Prime Healthcare medical centers in Cameron and Hidalgo counties are going to host “Wave of Light” ceremonies on Wednesday, Oct. 13.
HARLINGEN, TX
ccxmedia.org

Shoppes at Arbor Lakes Hosts Girl’s Night Out on Oct. 14

The annual Girl’s Night Out fundraiser for the Hope Chest for Breast Cancer is on Thursday, Oct. 14 at The Shoppes at Arbor Lakes. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. You can check in at the space next to White House Black Market for your gift bag, before visiting participating stores to take advantage of the special offers.
CHARITIES
Starkville Daily News

OCH Regional Medical Center Athlete of the Week: Randall Futral

Over the last three years, Futral has soaked in so much information from Nicholson that he just goes about his business on the field with not much instruction needed. For more on this story, read our news edition from Tuesday, October 12 or click here to subscribe to our e-edition. 
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy