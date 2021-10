On Sept. 22 Austin Community College relocated a three-story tree as part of their ongoing project to develop their Highland campus. The 45-year-old live oak was located near the former Highland Mall and the former home of the House of Torment, at 523 E. Highland Mall Blvd. That area is now slated to become a parking garage for the college, according to ACC's Highland Campus plan.

