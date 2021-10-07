CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Students Participating in Latest TikTok Trends Could End Up With Felonies

By Alex J. Rouhandeh
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
This month's TikTok challenge calls on kids to "smack a staff member." In November, they will be urged to "kiss (their) friend's girlfriend at school."

MassLive.com

Massachusetts schools warn of ‘slap a teacher’ TikTok trend, reminding students these challenges are ‘serious illegal acts’

The latest challenge on TikTok isn’t a harmless prank, it’s a list of “serious illegal acts,” one Massachusetts superintendent is warning students and parents. Berkshire Hills Regional School District superintendent Peter Dillion is one of multiple officials warning of the TikTok challenges associated with the hashtag “devious licks.”. The hashtag...
KYTV

TikTok Trend: Springfield Public Schools staff member slapped by student for viral video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Public School leaders warn about severe punishment after a staff member was slapped as part of a viral TikTok trend. The “Slap a Teacher” challenge is making the rounds. And it put many school districts on high alert. The latest challenge encourages students to slap a teacher or staff member and run before being caught committing the assault. The district will not release the school the incident happened at due to privacy concerns.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
CBS Baltimore

Disturbing New TikTok Trend Has Students Assaulting Teachers & Districts On High Alert

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There’s a disturbing new trend on TikTok that has kids assaulting teachers. “I think it’s ridiculous it doesn’t really make any sense,” said college student, Lana Cotton. For the month of October, students are encouraged to slap a teacher and run away without getting caught. “I know I wouldn’t do it,” said Baltimore City student, Yvonne Jackson. The trend is putting schools here in Maryland and nationwide on high alert. “Not only is this a personal danger to that teacher, it’s also a terrible danger to the educational process,” said Maryland delegate, Eric Ebersole. State delegate Eric Ebersole said multiple school districts have...
BALTIMORE, MD
MassLive.com

Braintree student participated in ‘slap a teacher’ TikTok challenge, district reminds families that physically assaulting staff members can lead to expulsion

A student in Braintree participated in the “slap a teacher” TikTok challenge Wednesday, a trend that Massachusetts districts have been concerned about. “We had our first case in the district today,” the district said, according to CBS. “Please be aware that physically assaulting any staff member in the Braintree schools will immediately result in notification of the Braintree Police Department and significant school-based discipline, up to and including expulsion.”
BRAINTREE, MA
KMTV 3 News Now

TikTok trends continue to cause concerns

TikTok continues to capture the attention of students who have been participating in new trends to rack up likes and views. These new trends are not only harmful, but illegal, and students may face more than just school punishment by participating in the trends.
OMAHA, NE
West Valley View

Students damage schools in the name of TikTok

Buckeye Union High School District Superintendent Dr. Steve Bebee’s introduction to the latest TikTok trend plaguing schools across the country came as he walked between the school parking lot and his office. “Over in a bush, I noticed a fire extinguisher,” he said. “I thought, that’s an odd place for...
BUCKEYE, AZ
104.5 KDAT

Teachers Warn Tik Tok Trend Could Get Students Expelled

Admit it. You've tuned into Tik Tok before and watched some videos that were pretty amusing. I've done it myself. And that's O.K. But there are a growing number of trends on the app that are asking students to do illegal and harmful things inside of our schools, and that trend needs to stop NOW. As if teachers aren't facing enough distractions and tough situations this year, now they have to watch out for Tik Tok trends. Yesterday the Iowa State Educators Association issued a statement regarding the trend called 'devious licks'. It reads in part;
