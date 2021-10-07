Students Participating in Latest TikTok Trends Could End Up With Felonies

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There’s a disturbing new trend on TikTok that has kids assaulting teachers. “I think it’s ridiculous it doesn’t really make any sense,” said college student, Lana Cotton. For the month of October, students are encouraged to slap a teacher and run away without getting caught. “I know I wouldn’t do it,” said Baltimore City student, Yvonne Jackson. The trend is putting schools here in Maryland and nationwide on high alert. “Not only is this a personal danger to that teacher, it’s also a terrible danger to the educational process,” said Maryland delegate, Eric Ebersole. State delegate Eric Ebersole said multiple school districts have...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 4 DAYS AGO