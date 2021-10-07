GOP Accuses Biden of Ignoring Chicago Violence as He Heads There to Tout Vaccine Mandates
The RNC's statement accused the president of promoting "forced vaccine mandates on minorities."www.newsweek.com
The RNC's statement accused the president of promoting "forced vaccine mandates on minorities."www.newsweek.com
You have to be aware of something to ignore it. Joe is not aware of much of anything.
if you get rid of the gangs you will get rid of at least 80% of your violence! common sense.
Biden ignores violence and he ignores every other problem and crisis facing America. He is breathtaking in his awfulness
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 15