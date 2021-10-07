CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Darker Side of Davenport Walking Tours

By Claire Crippen
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The German American Heritage Center and Museum presents the Darker Side of Davenport Walking Tours beginning this month. Walking tours are Friday and Saturday evenings throughout October and two on Saturday mornings. On October 29th, a special “extended cut” tour will be hosted by Aaron Thompson from QC paranormal group, Ghost Crier. This tour is an exclusive event, combining history, lore and paranormal experiences in one 2-hour tour.

