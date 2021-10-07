CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Saban Films Buys Survival Thriller ‘Borrego’ Starring Lucy Hale (EXCLUSIVE)

By Brent Lang
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FSYCi_0cKIIjwA00

Saban Films has acquired U.S., Canadian and Spanish rights to the survival thriller “ Borrego ” from writer and director Jesse Harris. The film stars Lucy Hale (“Truth or Dare,” “Pretty Little Liars”), Nicholas Gonzalez (“The Good Doctor,” “Narcos”), Olivia Trujillo (“Vivo,” “For All Mankind”) and Leynar Gómez (“Narcos,” “Towards the Battle”). Hale also serves as an executive producer on the film alongside Tucci & Company, Garrett Patten, Frank Harris and Michael Gooch.

“Borrego” follows Elly (Hale), a young botanist who relocates to a small desert town to study an invasive plant species, and is kidnapped by an inexperienced drug mule (Gómez) after his ultralight plane crashes in the desert. A local sheriff (Gonzalez) is drawn into the hunt alongside his rebellious daughter (Trujillo). They all become entangled in the drug underworld of the Mexico-U.S. border.

Damiano Tucci, Tiziano Tucci, Greg Lauritano, Nancy Cartwright and Monica Gil-Rodriguez produced the film, which was shot in southern Spain.

“We’re thrilled to bring this suspenseful, action-packed ride to audiences,” Saban Films’ Bill Bromiley said in a statement. “Lucy Hale is terrific in a role which is unlike anything she has done before, and she shines under Jesse Harris’ masterful direction.”

The deal was negotiated by Bromiley for Saban Films and Damiano Tucci on behalf of the filmmakers. Tucci is handling sales on the remaining territories for Tucci & Company.

Saban Films’ recent titles include Todd Randall’s “Under the Stadium Lights” starring Laurence Fishburne and Milo Gibson; “Twist” with Michael Caine, Lena Headey and Rita Ora; and “Happily” starring Joel McHale, Kerry Bishé and Stephen Root.

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

See What Elvira, Mistress Of The Dark, Looks Like Now

You may remember watching Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, on Elvira’s Movie Macabre each week. Elvira was played by Cassandra Peterson and you won’t believe what she looks like in real life! Cassandra has admitted in the past that she always loved the horror movie genre. When she was a kid, she would much rather play with horror-themed toys instead of Barbies. Later, she worked as a go-go dancer before she started working as an actress.
MOVIES
Variety

Magnet Releasing Nabs Irish Horror Film ‘You Are Not My Mother’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Magnet Releasing, the genre arm of Magnolia Pictures, has acquired North American rights to “You Are Not My Mother” following its world premiere at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival. The movie, an Irish folk horror-thriller, screened in the festival’s Midnight Madness section. It’s the feature debut of Irish filmmaker Kate Dolan. The film centers on a teenage girl named Char (Hazel Doupe) whose mother, Angela (Carolyn Bracken) goes missing only to return with an increasingly frightening change in personality. She might look and sound the same, but Angela’s behavior has taken a dark turn, as if she has been replaced by a...
MOVIES
Variety

Jena Malone, Danny Huston, Janet Suzman Board AGC Studios Horror-Thriller ‘Consecration’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jena Malone (“Neon Demon”), Danny Huston (“Wonder Woman”) and Dame Janet Suzman (“Nicholas and Alexandra”) are among the cast of AGC Studios’ supernatural horror-thriller “Consecration,” Variety can reveal. The film, first reported by Variety back in July, is currently shooting in London and Scotland. The pic is fully financed and co-produced by Stuart Ford’s indie operation AGC Studios. The movie is centred on the suspicious death of a priest, whose sister (Malone) goes to the Mount Saviour Convent in Scotland to find out what really happened to her brother, with the help of Father Romero (Huston). There, she soon uncovers murder, sacrilege...
MOVIES
Extra

Watch an Exclusive Clip from Bruce Willis’ New Crime Thriller ‘Survive the Game’!

Bruce Willis and Chad Michael Murray are starring in an suspenseful new crime thriller called “Survive the Game.”. It’s about a cop named David (Willis) who is injured in a drug bust gone wrong and taken to a farm. His partner Cal (Swen Temmel) is on the case, and plots to free David with the help of the farm’s owner, a veteran named Eric (Murray).
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicholas Gonzalez
Person
Kerry Bishé
Person
Lena Headey
Person
Lucy Hale
Person
Milo Gibson
Person
Nancy Cartwright
Person
Rita Ora
Person
Laurence Fishburne
Person
Michael Caine
Variety

‘Ted Lasso’ Star Hannah Waddingham Signs With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

Hannah Waddingham has signed with CAA for representation in all areas, Variety has learned exclusively. She continues to be repped by manager Nick Todisco at Atlas Artists, U.K. agent Peter Brooks at CAM, and publicist Annick Muller at Wolf Kasteler PR. Waddingham currently stars in the critically-acclaimed Apple comedy series “Ted Lasso” in the role of Rebecca Welton, the owner of AFC Richmond. She recently won her first Emmy for her role in the show, picking up the statuette for best supporting actress in a comedy. Waddingham also won a Critics’ Choice Award and a Hollywood Critics Association Award for her work...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Alicia Silverstone, Michael Pitt, Ato Essandoh Join Benicio Del Toro Thriller ‘Reptile’ (Exclusive)

Alicia Silverstone, Michael Pitt and Ato Essandoh have joined Benicio Del Toro and Justin Timberlake in Reptile, a crime thriller that Grant Singer is directing for Netflix. Also joining the cast are Frances Fisher (Watchmen) and Eric Bogosian (Succession). Written by Singer and Benjamin Brewer, the script centers on a hardened detective (Del Toro) who, after the the brutal murder of a young real estate agent, attempts to uncover the truth in a case where nothing is as it seems, and by doing so dismantles the illusions in his own life. Silverstone is playing Del Toro’s wife, while Pitt is a man so...
MOVIES
Screendaily

Raven Banner boards Fantastic Fest thriller 'Alone With You' (exclusive)

Raven Banner has boarded international sales on paranoia thriller Alone With You following its world premiere at Fantastic Fest. Emily Bennett and Justin Brooks wrote and directed their feature debut starring Bennett as a young woman who experiences sinister sounds and sights in her apartment as she prepares a romantic homecoming for her girlfriend.
MOVIES
Footwear News

Jessica Chastain Stuns in Black Cutout Gown With a Daring Low Back and Satin Platform Sandals for ‘Scenes From a Marriage’ Finale Premiere

Jessica Chastain stunned at the “Scenes From a Marriage” special finale screening at the New York Museum of Modern Art on Sunday night. The actress stars as the wife Mira in the HBO limited series about a troubled marriage that starts to drift apart. The program is an adaptation of Ingmar Bergman’s 1973 Swedish miniseries with the same name. Chastain walked the red carpet in Stella McCartney‘s black “Elina” gown featuring a rhinestone-embellished halter neckline and daring low back. Both symmetrical cutout details highlight just below Chastain’s chest with the inner lining of the dress lined in a bold fuchsia. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movies#Saban Films Buys#Canadian#Spanish#Tucci Company#Saban Films
Popculture

'The Many Saints of Newark' Stars Ray Liotta, Michela De Rossi Speak out on Their 'Multilayered' Characters (Exclusive)

When the Sopranos return with The Many Saints of Newark this week, viewers will be introduced to a slew of new characters making some very formidable impressions on the world of young Anthony Soprano, played by Michael Gandolfini — the real-life son of the late, great James Gandolfini. Among new characters entering his world are Giuseppina Bruno, played by newcomer Michela De Rossi; and Aldo "Hollywood Dick" Moltisanti, the grandfather of Sopranos character Christopher Moltisanti, played by the living legend Ray Liotta. But as the veteran actor, best known for his work in mafia movies, including Martin Scorsese's Goodfellas, will be playing a novel role built from the ground up, his performance will be a relatively "multilayered" one, to say the least.
MOVIES
seattlepi.com

Kenneth Branagh, Dakota Johnson and 'Red Rocket' Cast Among Middleburg Film Festival Honorees (EXCLUSIVE)

The honorees for the Middleburg Film Festival have been announced for its upcoming four-day festival. They include writer and director Kenneth Branagh (“Belfast”), writer and director Paolo Sorrentino (“The Hand of God”), actors Ann Dowd (“Mass”), Dakota Johnson (“The Lost Daughter”), the ensemble cast of A24’s “Red Rocket,” cinematographer Ari Wegner (“The Power of the Dog”) and legendary composer and songwriter Charles Fox.
MOVIES
worldofreel.com

Oscars: King Richard's Will Smith is the Best Actor Frontrunner

With “The Tragedy of Macbeth” having finally screened last night at NYFF, Denzel Washington officially entered the 2022 Oscar race. I’ve already tackled the Best Picture and Best Actress categories, but the Actor category is one that’ll be utterly fascinating to follow in the coming months. As it stands, we have three STRONG contenders and a fourth and fifth slot open for the taking.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Tender Bar’ London Film Festival Review: Ben Affleck And George Clooney Team For A Warm And Memorable Story All About Family

As a director, George Clooney’s filmography has veered through different genres (most recently from the frigid edges of earth into outer space in the big-scale epic The Midnight Sky). But I don’t think he has ever hit us directly in the heart quite the way his latest, The Tender Bar, does. The only special effect used in this exceptional and universally recognizable story is simply family. It is what they call in the trade a “feel good” movie, and boy, do we need it now. It should be no surprise that it all comes from real life, specifically a coming-of-age 2005 memoir...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
TVOvermind

10 Actors Who Got Their Breakout Roles In The 2010s

Acting is an unconventional career path. An actor’s life, therefore, is far from the norm; early call times, ridiculous hours, and irregular paychecks. Perhaps Michael B. Jordan put it best when he said,“ As an actor, it’s such a solo mission…It’s a fearful business. It’s a lot of uncertainty. You never know what’s gonna happen and what the future holds.” It’s not uncommon to find aspiring actors taking up odd jobs to make ends meet while they keep attending auditions. Rejection can take a toll on any upcoming actor, no matter how strong. For one to make it, a strong belief in the craft and passion go a long way. While some are lucky to land roles that catapult them to fame straight away, that’s not always the case. A lot of trust in the process is needed, and in the 2010s, these actors put in the work enough to land their biggest roles:
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Timothee Chalamet Shares ‘Wonka’ First Look

Timothee Chalamet offered a first look at Warner Bros. upcoming film, Wonka. Taking to social media Sunday, the actor shared a photo of himself on set, dressed in character as the chocolatier, donning a top hat and topcoat. “The suspense is terrible, I hope it will last …WONKA,” Chalamet captioned the photo on Instagram, paying homage to Gene Wilder’s line in the original 1971 adaptation. In another photo, Chalamet shared a photo of Wonka’s cane, with a purple and red wrapped present sitting on top. Warner Bros. also shared the images on their social media channels. The film’s principal photography recently began in London. Earlier this year...
MOVIES
Variety

Kristen Stewart’s ‘Spencer’ to Close Austin Film Festival, ‘The Humans’ Added to Lineup (EXCLUSIVE)

The Austin Film Festival has announced new additions to its 2021 lineup, including the Kristen Stewart-starring “Spencer” and Stephen Karam’s “The Humans.” The festival will take place in Austin, Texas and online from Oct. 21-28. “Spencer” will be the festival’s closing night piece. Directed by Pablo Larraín and written by Steven Knight, the biopic follows Princess Diana (Stewart) as she processes her decision to end her marriage to Prince Charles. As the culmination of AFF’s writers’ conference, the centerpiece film will be “The Humans,” written and directed by Karam and adapted from his Pulitzer-winning play of the same name. “The Humans” takes...
AUSTIN, TX
Variety

LevelK Boards Sitges-Bound Spanish Horror Film ‘The Passenger’ (EXCLUSIVE)

LevelK has boarded international sales rights to “The Passenger” (“La pasajera”), a high-concept Spanish horror film directed by Fernando Gonzalez (“Downunder”) and Raul Cerezo which will world premiere at Sitges in the Panorama Fantastic section. Produced by Jose Luis Rancaño (“The Night My Mother Killed My Father”), “The Passenger” follows a group of strangers on a road trip who get abruptly interrupted when their van accidentally hits a female hiker in the middle of the night. They decide to take her to the hospital but soon understand that they only have to comply with a clear rule: not to sit next...
MOVIES
Variety

Kate Winslet’s 10 Best Film Roles: Roses, Clementines and Unhappy Wives

Kate Winslet has become been one of the most respected and gifted actors of her generation, with an impressive career that spans over 25 years (and two outings with Leonardo DiCaprio). She started out working with Peter Jackson on the crime thriller “Heavenly Creatures” (1994) and has dipped into pieces...
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Ragdoll’ Trailer: AMC+ Teases Grisly New Serial Killer Thriller Series from ‘Killing Eve’ Producers Starring Lucy Hale

Spooky season is here, which means plenty of hair-raising new content from media outlets far and wide. AMC+ is taking the opportunity to tease its latest limited series, a queasy-looking serial killer thriller from the executive producers of “Killing Eve.”. From the trailer’s first gruesome images, “Ragdoll” announces itself as...
TV SERIES
Variety

Nicolás Postiglione’s Debut Thriller ‘Immersion’ Layers Tension, Tragedy at Guadalajara

Chilean director Nicolás Postiglione teamed up with filmmakers Moises Sepúlveda (“The Illiterate”) and Agustín Toscano (“The Snatch Thief”) on his debut feature film, “Immersion,” a suspenseful descent into paranoia, instinct, and hubris. The film follows a family’s day sailing on the lake and how their vacation unravels wildly as they stop to help some local fishermen whose boat is taking on water.
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

35K+
Followers
40K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy