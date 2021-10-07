Illinois woman pleads guilty in Yellowstone grizzly case
MISSOULA, Mont. — Samantha R. Dehring, 25, of Carol Stream, Illinois pleaded guilty to "willfully remaining, approaching, and photographing wildlife within 100 yards." "She was sentenced to four days in custody, one-year unsupervised probation, and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine, a $1,000 community service payment to Yellowstone Forever Wildlife Protection Fund, a $30 court processing fee and a $10 assessment. Dehring also received a one-year ban from Yellowstone National Park," according to the release from the National Park Service.nbcmontana.com
