3 with Moderna ties make their debut on Forbes’ list of wealthiest people in America

Three people at the head of Moderna, the pharmaceutical and biotech company behind one of three approved COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S., have made their debut on Forbes’ List of the 400 wealthiest people in America.

Thanks in part to the shot’s success, Moderna’s co-founder and current chairman Noubar Afeyan, co-founder and board member Robert Langer and investor Timothy Springer all nabbed coveted spots in the ranking of the nation’s most rich.

Ageyan landed in the 212th spot with a fortune of $5 billion, and Langer is at 222 with $4.9 billion. Springer, a Harvard Medical School professor who funneled money into the company early on, also made his way onto the list with an estimated net worth of $5.9 billion, putting him in the 176th spot.

Since the Food and Drug Administration granted the company’s vaccine emergency approval in December 2020, Moderna’s profits and financial gains have increased. So far, more than 152.3 million doses have been administered around the world, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

And while Moderna’s stocks have spiked and dropped since the start of the global health crisis, but it’s still up about 189% percent since Jan. 1, and more than 300% percent higher compared with a year ago.

The company has previously said it expects to make at least $19.2 billion in sales of its COVID-19 vaccine.