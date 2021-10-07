CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

The GOP’s fanciful defense of Trump’s DOJ plot

By Senior reporter
Washington Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new report from the Senate Judiciary Committee adds striking new detail to Donald Trump’s readily apparent plot to get the Justice Department to help him overturn the 2020 election. The revelations include that a top ally in the DOJ, Jeffrey Clark, appeared to threaten and bargain with top DOJ officials to get them to release a letter legitimizing Trump’s baseless voter fraud claims, and that Trump specifically lamented to then-acting attorney general Jeffrey Rosen that Rosen would not help him “overturn the election.”

Shirley Ward
2d ago

If we get lucky, Trump will be in prison in 2024. He's broken so many laws, he should go under the prison.

