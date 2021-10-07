Atascadero Chamber of Commerce accepting applications for 2022

““““““““““““““`

Passionate people are welcome to apply

The Atascadero Chamber of Commerce is seeking individuals to join the board of directors for 2022.

Board member responsibilities:

Serve a three-year term.

Collaborate with fellow board members on opportunities to help the chamber and local business community.

Support the chamber’s efforts in driving new initiatives to empower the local business community.

The chamber is welcoming those passionate about the local community and success of local businesses. Current board members include notable people like the deputy city manager Terrie Banish and many others.

Those interested may apply via this Google form.